CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Trading Up 6.7%

CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 66,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 66,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.