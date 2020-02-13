Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$25.62 ($18.17) and last traded at A$25.65 ($18.19), 174,938 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$26.02 ($18.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.45.

In related news, insider Philippe Wolgen 1,513,750 shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of severe skin disorders in Europe and Switzerland. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria that has completed Phase II and III trials in the United States and Europe.

