Clime Capital (ASX:CAM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.96 ($0.68), 451,898 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.97 ($0.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a quick ratio of 46.76 and a current ratio of 46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.94.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.