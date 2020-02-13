Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Stock Price Up 21.3%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX)’s share price rose 21.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 263,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 903% from the average daily volume of 26,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. provides seeding and planting equipment in Canada. The company offers CX-6 SMART Seeder, a seeding tool. It is also involved in the software development activities. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

