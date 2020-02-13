Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CZWI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,636. The company has a market cap of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

