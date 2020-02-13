Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $53.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 117,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,197 shares of company stock worth $31,730,908. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

