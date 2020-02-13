Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 1.6%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), approximately 82,515 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million and a PE ratio of 45.00.

In other news, insider John Frederick Wilson sold 43,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,187 ($55.08), for a total value of £1,817,409.22 ($2,390,698.79). Also, insider Keith Anthony Daley bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £225,000 ($295,974.74).

Checkit plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; and provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and design, manufacture, and sale ophthalmic products.

