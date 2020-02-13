Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Short Interest Up 46.6% in January

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Changyou.Com stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 369,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYOU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 122.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 455,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth $2,825,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Changyou.Com by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Changyou.Com by 55.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.