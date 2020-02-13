Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.77

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 70493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $779.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
