Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.77

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 70493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $779.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 137,500 shares of company stock valued at $461,600 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.