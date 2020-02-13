Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.28. Centamin shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

