Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$14.50 by Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$14.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.94.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.31.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

