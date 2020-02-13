Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Caterpillar worth $112,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

