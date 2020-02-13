Castle (CSTL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $115,078.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01278860 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016484 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,754,838 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.