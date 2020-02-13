Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Carnival worth $42,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.20. 535,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

