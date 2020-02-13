Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CSTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.92. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

