Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.32. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 487,266 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a P/E ratio of 0.65.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

