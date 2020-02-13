Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

