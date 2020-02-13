Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.
Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.
In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
