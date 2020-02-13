Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40 to $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

