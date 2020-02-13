Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. 1,931,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $77.22.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

