Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,050.21 ($26.97).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY opened at GBX 2,027 ($26.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,145.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.