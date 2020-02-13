Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 57,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

BPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

