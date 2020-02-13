Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $57.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 20,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,288. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

