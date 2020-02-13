Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,830 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after purchasing an additional 393,356 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,657 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.88. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

