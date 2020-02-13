Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $261.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $262.00 million. Crocs reported sales of $215.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crocs.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,188,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Crocs by 3,403.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 589,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crocs by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 552,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 628,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 443,944 shares in the last quarter.

CROX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,342. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

