Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 173,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day moving average is $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 47,345 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

