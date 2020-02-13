Brokerages Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.26. II-VI posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,449. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

