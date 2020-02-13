Brokerages Anticipate Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Crossamerica Partners posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crossamerica Partners.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $652.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,909.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

