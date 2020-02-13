Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Century Casinos reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Century Casinos by 23.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 462,772 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 203,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

