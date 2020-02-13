Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

About Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU)

Boxwood Merger Corp. operates as a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and business combination with various businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp. was formerly known as M Acquisition Company III Corporation and changed its name to Boxwood Merger Corp.

