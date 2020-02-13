Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Booking worth $60,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

BKNG stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $1,957.33. 27,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,764. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,997.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,965.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

