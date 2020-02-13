Bmo Equl Wght Us Bk Indx Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZBK) Shares Down 0.1%

Bmo Equl Wght Us Bk Indx Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZBK) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.75 and last traded at C$28.82, approximately 8,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.28.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Equl Wght Us Bk Indx Cad Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Equl Wght Us Bk Indx Cad Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.