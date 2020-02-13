BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. BMC Stock posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BMC Stock.

BMCH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 12,731.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in BMC Stock by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,215 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 192,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BMC Stock by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174,842 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth about $3,759,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

