Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 732,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,005. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 48.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 36.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

