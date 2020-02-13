BitcoinZ Price Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $812,203.00 and approximately $2,912.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Exmo and Crex24. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00708722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00129657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00133015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,313,247,717 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

