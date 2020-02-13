BitCoin One (BTCONE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $214.00

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $41,310.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoin One token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoin One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,052,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,930 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoin One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoin One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.