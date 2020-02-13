Birdchain Trading 29% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Birdchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $174,919.00 and $4,162.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,125,820 tokens.

The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

