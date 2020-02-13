BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,848. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

