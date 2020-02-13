Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €49.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

NOEJ stock opened at €36.90 ($42.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.24 and its 200 day moving average is €33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of €49.26 ($57.28).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

