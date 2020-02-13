Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

NYSE:B traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 71,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,379. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

