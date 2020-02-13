Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

