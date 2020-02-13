Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 562,683 shares.The stock last traded at $76.66 and had previously closed at $77.00.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

