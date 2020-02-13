Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 315,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCSF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 3,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 244,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 160,873 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.