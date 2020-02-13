Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRSF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.