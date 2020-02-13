Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,168.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 16,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,747. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

