Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Down 52.6% in January

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 18,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,251. The company has a market cap of $73.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.74. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

