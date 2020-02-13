Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

ATXI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,821. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.