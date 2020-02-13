Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avalara updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE AVLR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.89. 53,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,838. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. Avalara has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $94.31.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.26.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

