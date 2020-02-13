Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.75

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and traded as high as $17.34. Atlanticus shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 131,381 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlanticus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $260.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a negative return on equity of 423.76% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $93.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Atlanticus as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

