ATLANT Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $209.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

