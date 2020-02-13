Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Asante Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 926,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,845. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.