Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Asante Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 926,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,845. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

